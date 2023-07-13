Nimra Bucha to star in adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy

Nimra Bucha’s talent and international recognition continue to soar as she has scored another role – Variety recently announced that Bucha will be appearing in the upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s highly anticipated series Murder Is Easy, in the role of Mrs Humbleby. Sharing the screen with Bucha are esteemed actors David Jonsson from Industry and Rye Lane, Morfydd Clark from Lord of the Rings and Penelope Wilton from Downton Abbey. The story is set in 1954 England and revolves around Fitzwilliam’s encounter with Miss Pinkerton on a train. Miss Pinkerton warns him about a serial killer on the loose in the peaceful village of Wychwood under Ashe. Despite the locals dismissing the deaths as accidents, Miss Pinkerton firmly believes otherwise. Unfortunately, she is found dead en route to Scotland Yard. Determined to capture the killer before more lives are lost, Fitzwilliam embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth. Produced by BBC and Britbox International, the two-part series has begun filming in Scotland. It is scripted by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur.