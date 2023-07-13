What is the most recent investment of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s most recognized footballer, is investing in Chrono24 GmbH, the world’s largest specialized online marketplace for luxury timepieces.

The footballer’s investment will expose him to the secondary market for luxury timepieces.

While the company has not specified how much the Portuguese national has invested in the Germany-based corporation, it has revealed that other shareholders include private equity firms and Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault.

The marketplace, which has over 500,000 watches listed by dealers and individual sellers, held a $1 billion fundraising round in 2021.

Chrono24 Co-Chief Executive Officer Tim Stracke said Ronaldo’s investment was “significant”.

“The market for second-hand watches is expected to expand 75% by the end of the decade, reaching 35 billion Swiss francs ($39.6 billion),” Bloomberg said, citing consultancy company Deloitte.