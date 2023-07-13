Hasaranga and Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2023. The ICC Men’s Player of the Month award goes to Sri Lanka’s record-breaking spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was instrumental in his side’s successful ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier campaign. The ICC Women’s Player of the Month prize goes to Australia’s star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner following a memorable performance in the first Women’s Ashes showdown, making her the first to win three ICC Player of the Month awards, having also won in December 2022 and February 2023.

Both players were selected as the standout performers following a vote conducted among a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, media representatives and global cricket fans registered at icc-cricket.com, who had been voting since the nominees were announced last week. With 26 wickets at an average of 10.00 during the calendar month, Hasaranga enjoyed several highlights during the prolific period. Heading into the Qualifier as one of the key threats in a strong Sri Lankan lineup, the spinner started in fine fashion.

Claiming six wickets in the tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates, followed by five for 13 and five for 79 against Oman and Ireland respectively, Hasaranga became the first spinner in history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, setting Sri Lanka on course for qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India which starts on 5 October. Hasaranga’s match-winning performances helped his side remain unbeaten through the tournament and earned him a spot in the Upstox Team of the Tournament.

Hasaranga was happy to win the award, especially since Sri Lanka qualified for the World Cup. “I am extremely happy with this award, and it comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honoured to have been chosen as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month,” said Hasaranga. Hasaranga becomes the first Sri Lanka player to win the award since Prabath Jayasuriya in July 2022. Hasaranga emerges victorious from a strong field of candidates including another star performer at the Qualifier, Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams, and the Player of the Match from the ICC World Test Championship Final, Australia’s Travis Head.

Gardner celebrates another prize after driving Australia to early success in the ongoing Women’s Ashes series. Trent Bridge was the stage of Gardner’s success, most notably with the ball, spinning Australia to a comfortable 89-run win to begin with a Test win. She followed up a valuable 40 in Australia’s first innings with a four-wicket spell to help maintain a slender advantage over the hosts. Despite failing with the bat in Australia’s reply, Gardner’s sensational off-spin was the difference. Incredible figures of eight for 66 – the best figures for Australia in a women’s Test – included all five wickets to fall on the final day.

Gardner was excited at winning the award and happy to help her team win a memorable match. “Thank you to everyone who voted me the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. “To win an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge was a special moment for our team and I’m happy I was able to contribute towards the win. Winning a Test match overseas is one of the biggest challenges in cricket, it’s certainly a game that we will remember for a long time to come. The women’s Ashes series has seen record-breaking crowds in England, it’s an exciting time for our sport and I’m thrilled to be part of it.” Gardner won her third Player of the Month crown by overcoming fellow nominees Tammy Beaumont of England and Hayley Matthews of the West Indies.