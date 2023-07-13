Much-Needed Lifeline

The $2 billion deposit made by Saudi Arabia into Pakistan’s central bank is indeed a much-needed boost, that holds the potential to breathe new life into Pakistan’s struggling economy, especially as it comes just ahead of a critical meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finalize a new bailout package. The infusion of funds has increased the state’s foreign reserves to $6.5 billion. This significant injection of liquidity not only stabilizes the country’s foreign exchange reserves but also enhances its credit rating, instilling confidence in international markets.

The financial support from Saudi Arabia carries multifaceted benefits for Pakistan. Firstly, it mitigates the severe strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which had reached dangerously low levels. This alleviates the pressure of the balance-of-payments crisis and enables Pakistan to fulfil its external obligations more effectively. Secondly, the deposit serves as a powerful signal to the global community. It instils confidence and creates a favourable environment for attracting additional foreign investment, thereby revitalizing the economy.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s financial assistance arrives at a critical juncture, as Pakistan awaits approval for a new $3 billion standby deal from the IMF. The Saudi deposit strengthens Pakistan’s position and enhances its prospects of securing IMF approval. The successful fulfilment of the final conditions for the IMF program, including securing guarantees of additional financial support from friendly nations, will be instrumental in positioning Pakistan for economic recovery.

While Saudi financial assistance serves as a temporary measure to create an illusion of stability and attract positive attention during the IMF meeting, Pakistan must utilize this respite wisely. The reality is Pakistan’s economic problem runs deep. Years of financial mismanagement, coupled with political instability and natural disasters like devastating floods have pushed the country to the brink. The Saudi deposit, though sizable, is insufficient to address the structural deficiencies that have hampered Pakistan’s economic progress for decades.

Saudi Arabia’s financial support should not overshadow the urgent need for structural reforms. Pakistan’s leaders must move beyond short-term fixes and prioritize the long-term interests of the nation. Relying on external assistance, without addressing the root causes of the economic crisis, will only perpetuate a cycle of dependency and hinder the country’s progress. The time for band-aid solutions is over; it is time for Pakistan to embark on a path of sustainable growth through genuine structural reforms. *