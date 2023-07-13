Historic Stance

In a world plagued by religious intolerance and acts of hatred, Bilawal Bhutto Zardar’s bold stance serves as a guiding light, urging nations to unite against discrimination, intolerance, and the propagation of violence. His eloquent speech at the UN Human Rights Council resonated with the voices of countless Muslims who felt their hearts wounded by the burning of their sacred book. It is commendable that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not alone in his stance. His words struck a chord with ministers from Muslim nations, who joined him in condemning the act and calling for accountability.

In response to the desecration of the Holy Quran, Pakistan presented a motion before the UN Human Rights Council, calling for a comprehensive report from the UN rights chief and urging states to review their laws to prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of hatred. The ensuing debate revealed the stark divisions within the UN Human Rights Council, with Western nations expressing concerns about the motion’s implications for free speech, while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) voiced their distress and support for stronger measures against such acts.

In this contentious climate, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari acknowledged the delicate balance between free speech and hate speech. He highlighted the importance of segregating hate speech from free speech, emphasizing that the latter is indispensable while the former is indefensible. This nuanced understanding reflects Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of freedom of expression while ensuring that it does not enable the propagation of hatred and intolerance.

The Foreign Minister rightly emphasized that this act is not only an attack on the faith of billions of Muslims but also is forbidden by faith, culture, and law. The international community needs to grasp the profound hurt and anguish caused by the deliberate desecration of religious texts. The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden must not be dismissed as an isolated incident or a matter of insignificant consequences. It is a moment that calls for global solidarity in upholding the values of tolerance, diversity, and the protection of religious symbols. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s impassioned plea should resonate with all nations, regardless of their cultural or religious backgrounds as it is a matter of peaceful coexistence. *