Three soldiers martyred in Sui

During an ongoing operation in Sui district of Balochistan, exchange of fire took place between security forces and heavily armed terrorists, the ISPR said in a statement. During the fire exchange, three brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were sent to hell during the operation. Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well. Security Forces remain unwavered to expose and neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan, the ISPR said.