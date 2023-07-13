Army, FC deployed in Kurram as land dispute escalates

Troops from the Pakistani Army and the Frontier Corps (FC) have been deployed in Kurram tribal district on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request to control the escalating situation caused by land dispute among locals.

The ongoing clashes have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people and left 77 others injured. The violence, which erupted approximately five days ago in the Boshera Dandar area, has now spread to several neighbouring areas, including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Kamran Para Chamkani, Maqbal, and Kunj Alizai.

In an official communiqué issued by the KP Home Department, it was stated that the Army and FC would remain in the area until the situation returns to normal. The decision to deploy additional troops was made to restore peace, prevent further losses, and avoid casualties. The government has been making efforts to resolve the longstanding land disputes amicably through the involvement of a Jirga (tribal assembly) and the support of the revenue department.

The government has warned of strict action against individuals involved in the clashes and has urged the public to cooperate with the district government and law enforcement agencies to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements. The escalating situation prompted a federal minister to appeal to the provincial and federal governments for immediate steps to restore law and order in Kurram district. Federal Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Minister Sajid Hussain Turri, who has been present in his constituency for the past three days, expressed concern over the continuous clashes despite multiple ceasefires.

Minister Turri reported that the district administration, local elders, and security forces had made attempts to bring an end to the fighting in Teri Mengal, Baleshkhel, and Khar Kallay. Although a temporary ceasefire was achieved, clashes reignited shortly after. The pattern of ceasefires followed by renewed clashes has persisted for the past two days.

The minister has remained in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, and the military’s 11 Corps, keeping them updated on the situation.

To aid in the negotiation of peace, a 30-member peace Jirga from Kohat, Orakzai, and Hangu, led by Kohat Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir, has arrived in Kurram district. The delegation, carrying white flags on their vehicles, is actively working towards resolving the conflicts in the area.

The recent clashes are a continuation of the long-standing land disputes in Kurram district. On Friday afternoon, heavily armed tribesmen engaged in fighting, resulting in five deaths and at least 23 injuries. The district administration initially claimed to have achieved a ceasefire through the involvement of a local Jirga. However, clashes erupted again during the night in various localities of the Tari Mangal area, which has a history of law and order issues.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has made significant efforts to address the land disputes in Kurram district and restore normalcy before the clashes on July 7. The government’s press statement highlighted that there are eight different ongoing land disputes in central, lower, and upper areas of the district, some of which date back to pre-independence times. Section 144, which prohibits gatherings and the carrying of weapons, has already been imposed in the affected area.

In response to the clashes, the district administration, with the support of the police and law enforcement agencies, engaged prominent elders to establish a ceasefire and initiate negotiations with both parties involved. Additionally, a 12-member Jirga comprising elders of Kurram district was formed to address the land disputes and hold discussions with the conflicting tribes. The Jirga received assistance from a Revenue Commission and successfully demarcated the land in the Gido area.

Furthermore, the government has established a high-level Revenue Commission at the provincial level through the Board of Revenue to settle measured and unmeasured land in the district, aiming to resolve the issue permanently.