Court orders implementation of Parvez Elahi’s release order

The anti-corruption court of Lahore has ordered to implement the release order for former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, and sought a report from jail authorities in this regard.

The jail authorities had raised objection to Elahi’s release order in the case of corruption in recruitments in the Punjab Assembly. The jail authorities have not released Parvez Elahi despite him being granted bail.

They requested the anti-corruption officials that they cannot understand the court order, and sought its explanation. They claim they cannot understand the conditional order of the court, and it should be explained.

Jail authorities filed a petition before the anti-corruption court. The court issued a show-cause notice to the Camp Jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent.

The court has also summoned the jail deputy inspector general, and adjourned proceedings till July 14. The court remarked that the release order must be implemented first and then the show-cause notice will be entertained.

Anti-corruption judge Ali Raza conducted the proceedings that were also attended by the jail superintendent.

The court expressed annoyance that why the release order was not implemented despite it being issued.

“Is the police bigger than the courts,” the judge questioned angrily. “If you cannot understand the release order, quit your job.” Meanwhile, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry has filed a chamber appeal against the Supreme Court registrar’s office’s objection to his petition seeking a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The appeal has sought that the order of July 10 to return the application should be annulled. It has requested that the petition be allotted a number and scheduled for hearing. The registrar’s objections to the application are unwarranted, it maintained. On July 10, the SC registrar’s office raised an objection over Awn Chaudhry’s petition. The application was, hence, returned after objections were raised. An objection says that Awn Chaudhry’s petition does not fulfill the requirements of Article 184(3). It is not clear in the petition how the ban on the PTI falls within the category of Article 184(3), the objection states further. It is also not clear in the petition how the ban on the party is a matter of public interest, the registrar’s office maintained. Chaudhry had filed an application in the Supreme Court to declare the activities of the PTI unconstitutional.