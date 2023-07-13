Four candidates in the run for GB CM election

Four candidates have filed nomination papers for the election of the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The candidates include Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa, Raja Zakaria, and Haji Gulbar Khan. Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa and Raja Zakaria are among those who dissociated themselves from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and formed a like-minded group. Similarly, Haji Gulbar Khan is a member of the PTI’s forward bloc in the assembly. No member belonging to any party of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed nomination papers for the CM seat. However, three members of the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) have announced their support for the PTI’s forward bloc. But, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has not yet announced its support for any candidate. Polling for the election of the new chief minister will be held today (Thursday) in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.