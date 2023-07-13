Blome meets SAPM Interior for crucial talks on US-Pak relations

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik and US ambassador Donald Blome have agreed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in both bilateral and regional areas.

SAPM Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik met with US ambassador Donald Blome here in Islamabad and discussed matters of national and strategic importance encompassing regional security, diplomatic ties, and facilitation on Afghan refugees, and shared goals in fostering peace and cooperation between the two states. Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, SAPM Interior stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in both bilateral and regional domains.

Commenting upon the continuity of a strategic dialogue in the right direction, which includes cooperation in education, science and technology, energy, economy, security, agriculture, etc. he asserted that strategic convergence should define the future relationship between the two sides as there is a need for building on convergences and positive messaging coupled with transforming relationship as people-centered. But again any strategic partnership needs trusting and taking care of each other’s strategic interests. Both states need to build on convergences and address the divergences, which tend to separate them.

SAPM Interior Malik underscored that various dialogues established between Pakistan and US had been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

Both sides emphasized that US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market keeping in view the country’s economic and demographic potential.

The US ambassador Donal Blome and SAPM Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik also discussed issues related to the US missions in Pakistan. The SAPM assured the US ambassador that he will be taking immediate steps to resolve these matters.

The US like Pakistan has an abiding interest in peace and stability in South Asia. The US support for economic stability of Pakistan with ensuring enhanced market access for Pakistani products in the US would help cement the relationship.

US ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a sustainable relationship with Pakistan that holds strategic geopolitical importance in the region and expressed a greater US understanding of Pakistan’s security and strategic concerns in current scenario. He affirmed his resolve that both states need to build up on high-level talks on issues that are of common interest to both countries, including security and economic issues. Both states should be looking for the process that allows them to solve problems, not to be blindsided by things and events as they come along.