Five alleged terrorists of banned outfits held

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five suspected terrorists belong to banned outfits from various parts of the province.

According to CTD spokesman, the department conducted 81 intelligence based operations in different districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident of terrorism, during which 83 suspected persons were interrogated. Of whom, 5 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The outlaws were identified as Shobin Khan, Bakht Sher, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Khizer belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan. The CTD recovered 500 grams explosives, two detonators, 10 feet safety fuse, a pistol 30 bore, five bullets, 43 pamphlets of the banned organization, 54 stickers, 2 flags, two mobile phones and Rs 11,995 in cash from their possession.

The spokesman said the outlaws had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places. The police have registered 4 cases against the alleged terrorists in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location.

He said that 341 combing operations were also conducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, 18549 people were checked, 44 suspects were arrested, 36 FIRs were registered and 9 recoveries were made.