Flood in Chenab affects 48,000 people in 40 villages: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a three hours long visit of a village near river Chenab in order to take stock of flood situation in Jhang today. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed water situation in Kharor Baqir, other areas and inspected deluged village. Mohsin Naqvi met with the people at the inundated village and inquired about their problems. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the concerned departments for arranging access to the inundated villages and ordered to monitor 24/7 water situation in the river. CM Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to expedite relief activities in the deluged village ordered to ensure evacuation of localities at the river bed for the protection of human lives. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that Irrigation Department, PDMA and Rescue 1122 have been alerted to cope up with any untoward situation.

“I have myself reviewed the flood situation after making a detailed visit of the inundated villages.

The administration has been issued directions with regard to provision of relief activities and relief works. Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing by Secretary Irrigation and Commissioner Faisalabad division about relief activities, arrangements being made about provision of relief and medical facilities and about the entry and exit of water situation in the river Chenab. CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons after making a visit stated that water in 40 villages has entered at the river bed of River Chenab and 48 thousand persons have been affected. Relief and medical camps have been established to provide relief to the affected persons. Evacuation of localities present inside the river bed is essential for their protection. Mohsin Naqvi stated that it is our utmost endeavour that no human loss occurs.

Water up to 3 to 4 feet is present in few villages. There is a lower level flood at the place of Kharor Baqir in River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that snake bite treatment vaccine and other essential medicines are available in the medical camps. Best treatment facilities will be provided to the people in the medical camps. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that he has sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad about abluvion of land at River Chenab. Mohsin Naqvi said that sewerage problems persist in all small cities of Punjab including Jhang adding that we will strive to our utmost to resolve sewerage issue. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that we will improve treatment facilities at District Headquarter Hospital Jhang adding that doctors are performing excellently despite dearth of resources in government hospitals. Doctors have resources to treat one child but are treating five children. It is responsibility of the government to increase the number of beds in the hospitals according to number of patients. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that more police check posts are being set up to control crime across the province. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also made an aerial visit of inundated villages in Jhang and other areas and also made an aerial view of villages surrounding River Chenab. CM Mohsin Naqvi issued prompt directions to witness situation of inundated villages. Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to the Jhang administration and government departments to expedite relief activities ordered to accelerate relief process in the flood affected villages surrounding River Chenab. Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Health, Commissioner Faisalabad division, RPO Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Jhang were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Kasur to check out the latest water situation in the Satluj River, and the arrangements at the flood relief camp at Talwar Post located at Ganda Singh Wala border late at night, following the release of water by India into the Sutlej River. He ordered the shifting of the cattle and the people living in the riverbed, emphasizing the need to relocate both to safer places.

The CM commended the DPO, assistant commissioner and SHO for their efforts to save a child who had drowned in floodwater and ordered to keep informing the line departments about the inflow and outflow of water in the Sutlej River. The administration of the surrounding districts has also been alerted after the release of water by India, and measures have been taken to evacuate people and their livestock, he said.

During his visit to the DHQ hospital, both patients and their attendants raised concerns about the non-presence of doctors, when the CM enquired about the facilities from them while inspecting different wards of the hospital.

The CM directed the MS to ensure the presence of doctors on duty adding that the beds reserved for the flood unit be utilized for other patients and stressed the importance of functioning air conditioning in the wards. Additionally, he called for improved sanitation arrangements as the government was striving for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public. He also issued on-the-spot orders to resolve other issues of the patients.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family due to a fire in Bhati Gate and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore and ordered a comprehensive investigation into it. I am deeply saddened and share the grief of the heirs, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Zhob Cantt and paid tribute to four security officials who embraced martyrdom during the clearance operation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM noted that the martyred officials foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists with bravery and sent them to hell. They are our heroes and the nation pays tributes to them; he added and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and expressed complete solidarity with the bereaved families.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said in his tweet that Lahore Development Authority has decided to extend the one window cell timing from 9 am to 9 pm to give relief to the people and Addl DG Housing LDA has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing all operations of the one window cell while the officers responsible for mismanagement in the one window cell have already been replaced. Mohsin Naqvi said that during his visit yesterday, many elderly citizens had come to the one window cell in connection with their work on wheelchairs. It has been directed to review the proposal for providing all LDA services to the senior citizens at their doorstep, he added.