IHC grants time to police for recovery of Ali Nawaz’s brother

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted more time to the authorities for the recovery of Umar Nawaz Awan, the brother of former lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan.

The court instructed that the secretary of interior would appear in person before it if the missing person was not recovered by the next date.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the recovery of Umar Nawaz Awan. Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan appeared before the bench following its directives.

The court expressed annoyance with the police and said that the victim was lifted in front of his four daughters, adding that what the police had been doing. The court said that former principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan was also disappeared.

The IGP adopted the stance that the police were making all-out efforts for the recovery of the citizen, adding that it had written letters to all concerned authorities as well.

The court said that the whole system would get frozen if the people were to continue lifted in this way. The families of the victims should have known about where its members were. The court granted more time to the police till July 24 and adjourned further hearing of the case.