Assemblies to be dissolved after allies’ consultation: Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday said that the dissolution of the assemblies including the National, Sindh, and Baluchistan assembly would be decided in consultation with the allies.

Talking to journalists at Commissioner’s office after listening to the complaints of people in an open court, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) stance was clear on the issue of the conclusion of the constitutional assemblies term, and election to be held in time.

Abbasi said that consultations were underway in the party over the return of Nawaz Sharif, who will lead the election campaign.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the government’s policy about Israel had not been changed and there was no U-turn on the issue of relations with Isreal.

Answering a query, he said that every political party has its opinion according to the party policy, adding Chairman PTI was responsible for his politics and policy.”

A furious leader of a political party is weakening the democratic system,” Chairman PTI may declare India as his benefactor tomorrow, and “We should not think so much about him, “he added.

Murtaza Abbasi added that the country was in a better situation when the government was taken away from PML-N in 2018 and the election was rigged.

He said that the PML N government had ended inflation, terrorism, and energy crises during his five-year government. “We are facing economic difficulties and returned to IMF for loans due to policies of the previous government, he said adding the higher cost of electricity was being charged due to the IMF agreement.