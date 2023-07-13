Problems of 75 years cannot be solved in days: Wahab

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the problems of 75 years cannot be resolved in 75 days and assured that he would fight to resolve problems of the city with all his energies to serve the citizens.

He was talking to media during a visit to the Karachi Press Club along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad here. He said that the politics of tolerance, love and brotherhood will be exercised in the city and he is trying hard to further improve the institutions under the control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He termed bringing people together as the need of the hour to further develop the economic hub of the country which he said should be maintained to continue the process of development. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he is trying very hard to improve the situation in the city and, some time is needed to bring improvement. People will feel the difference in the metropolis as efforts will be made in the next four years to manage the matters in a transparent and fair manner.

He said that he has a close relationship with Karachi Press Club and being the son of a journalist, this organization (KPC) is like his home. Earlier, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi held a meeting with the office bearers and members of the press club.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed also spoke on this occasion. The Mayor of Karachi visited various sections of the press club and later held media talks. Expressing his views to media persons, he said that the tradition of giving grants to Karachi Press Club will continue and will be further increased. He also announced allowing an exemption to the journalists in the vehicles parking fees in the charged parking managed by the KMC throughout the metropolis.

He said that we will make all our efforts to resolve the problems highlighted by the journalists.

The successful cleaning operation of lifting the offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha was not only the success of the mayor of Karachi, but the success of the entire administration of Karachi.

He said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has Rs 50 billion in dues on various organizations, which will try to be collected so that water and sewage problems can be solved in Karachi. Referring to the meeting held with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on earlier on the day (Wednesday) has held a meeting with the chairmen and vice chairmen of all the towns and assured them that their problems will be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party has elected the mayor of Karachi from the urban side while the deputy mayor from the rural side aims to represent the entire city. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we may make mistakes but there will be no malpractice. He said that Karachi Press Club has always supported the cause of democracy and respected the voice of democracy and its rights. The traditions of Karachi Press Club are excellent and he hopes that the KPC will continue to be a stronger voice of democracy. He said that a political activist has a deep relationship with the press club, and he is trying to maintain strong ties with people.

Murtaza Wahab said that he is a follower of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and we will welcome the criticism, but our good works should also be highlighted

He said that he has been the administrator of KMC in the past, but now the People’s Party has come into power in KMC. Some of the problems have been solved and the rest of the problems will be solved, he said.

He said that the KMC will be made financially independent and self-reliant.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that water is a big problem in Karachi at the moment and all out efforts are being made to resolve it.

He said that wherever he goes, the Deputy Mayor is with him and we are walking together and he is try to take everyone along.

He said that for the first time in history, the parliamentary leaders of various parties met in KMC Building to discuss the future strategy. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad were also presented with traditional gift of Sindhi topi and ajarak as well as flowers.