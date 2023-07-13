IG Punjab holds open court to listen to problems of citizens

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively working to solve the problems faced by the citizens and for the welfare of the police employees. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders after listening to the problems of the citizens in the open court held at the Central Police Office. Dr. Usman Anwar issued instructions to the RPOs, DPOs to resolve the problems of the citizens and said that immediate resolution of the problems of the citizens and timely provision of justice should be ensured in every case. IG Punjab further said that those responsible for deliberate delay in taking action on citizens’ requests should prepare themselves for accountability. IG Punjab gave orders to Admin, IAB and Establishment branches regarding the problems of police employees. Dr. Usman Anwar said that it is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to solve the problems related to the professional affairs of the police employees without delay. Immediate decisions should be made according to merit on the issues related to the welfare and punishment, transfer posting and training of the employees. IG Punjab further said that the pending applications should be disposed of immediately and all possible relief should be provided to the employees.