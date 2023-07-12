Nasir Khan Jan stirs up controversy by asserting that he looks like Leonardo DiCaprio

Popular social media celebrity Nasir Khan Jan has once again sparked controversy among his fans by asserting that he bears an uncanny resemblance to Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio. In a fun challenge to his followers, Nasir posted a side-by-side photo comparison of himself and the well-known actor on social media. To his surprise, his fans enthusiastically supported his claim, sparking a rush of comments and activity on a number of sites. Supporters and admirers flocked to Nasir’s social media pages to confirm that the two bear an eerie resemblance to the adored Hollywood star. Nasir tweeted a number of responses from his ecstatic followers during the commotion over the similarity. Some Twitter users mocked him for trying to dupe them and said they wouldn’t be fooled by the same images. Others voiced their adoration for Nasir and Leonardo, highlighting the unquestionable beauty that both people possessed – although satirically.