Aiman radiates charm in red ethnic attire

Aiman Khan is a renowned Pakistani actress and model who has gained significant popularity in the entertainment industry.

Aiman started her career at a young age and quickly became one of the most prominent faces in Pakistani dramas. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the drama serial “Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein” and since then has appeared in numerous successful television shows, earning critical acclaim for her performances.

Known for her versatile acting skills and natural talent, Aiman has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, including romance, family dramas and social issue-based narratives. Her on-screen presence and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her roles have garnered her a massive fan following and established her as one of the leading actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Recently, she shared some of her photos on Instagram and turned heads by donning red ethnic attire adorned with beautiful silver embroidery. She complemented her attire with a silver chain and finger rings. Aiman left her lustrous hair open with a centre partition and looked breath-taking.

Aiman is also recognised for her fashion sense and style. She has collaborated with renowned fashion brands and graced the covers of prestigious magazines. Aiman’s charming personality, down-to-earth nature, and dedication to her craft have made her a beloved figure among fans and industry professionals alike. On the work front, Aiman Khan quit acting after marriage; before that, she appeared in several popular dramas throughout her career. Her notable dramas include Ishq Tamasha, Yeh Raha Dil, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Baandi and many more.