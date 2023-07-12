Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?

The Muharram moon will be visible on July 18 (Tuesday), which will mark the start of the new Islamic year, 1445 AH.

The new moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 11:32pm on July 17 (Monday), according to the Met Department. As a result, the crescent will be visible the following day.

The central committee for moon sighting will observe the crescent in Quetta under the chairmanship of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is a Slight Chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1444 AH,” the PMD said in a notification issued in this regard.

The Met Department also cited the climate record, according to which the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country.