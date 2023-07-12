BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has denied reports that he accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan, calling the reports “pure miscommunication.”

According to reports, Shah’s visit will take place during or before the start of the Asia Cup, according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

According to reports, Shah accepted Ashraf’s invitation during a meeting on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual session in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit,” Jay Shah told News18 CricketNext on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, while talking to The News from Durban, PCB’s Ashraf confirmed his two meetings with Indian officials on Tuesday.

“First, it was three on three meeting with all leading officials present from both countries, who engaged in group meetings,” said Ashraf.

“Later, it was one on one meeting. I discussed different options to resume cricketing ties with Jay Shah, who was also positive and accepted my invitation to tour Pakistan during or before the start of the Asia Cup.

“He also invited me to take a trip to India during the World Cup, which I accepted. I told him that the Pakistani nation always respected their guests and welcomed them.”

Both meetings, according to Ashraf, were fruitful because cricket officials from both countries heard each other’s perspectives.

The best part is that both cricket boards have agreed to strengthen ties through future talks, said Ashraf.

Following years of inactivity, such talks could mark the start of a new era in cricket between the two countries.

The Asia Cup cricket tournament will be played in the 50-over format from August 31 to September 17.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will play 13 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

These teams are divided into two groups, with Pakistan, India, and Nepal in Group A. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.