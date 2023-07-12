Asia Cup 2023: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023 matches. Instead, the highly anticipated match between the bitter rivals will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup schedule has also been set, according to BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, who is currently in Durban for ICC meetings alongside Secretary Jay Shah.

Shah met with Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and issues pertaining to the competition were discussed, according to Dhumal.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” he said.

When asked about Pakistani sports minister Ehsan Mazari’s statement, the BCCI official rubbished reports claiming India will travel to neighbouring countries for the tournament.

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” Dhumal maintained.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

The BCCI treasurer predicts that India will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla, just as they did in the 2010 edition.

Only one home game for the Green Shirts is scheduled; the other three games are between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Lahore is probably where the Pakistani matches will be held.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already announced that the mega event will be played using a hybrid model, and it is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17.