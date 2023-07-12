Rupee gains Rs 1.2 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained Rs 1.24 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 282 and Rs 284.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 17 paisa to close at Rs 306.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 2 paisa to close at Rs 1.98, whereas an increase of 50 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.01 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 358.51. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 33 paisa and 32 paisa to close at Rs 75.84 and Rs 74.26, respectively.