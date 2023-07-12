Envoys call for promoting tourism in South Asia

The envoys of Bangladesh and Nepal in Pakistan on Tuesday stressed the need for collective efforts to promote and develop the tourism sector of the South Asian region including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal for sustainable growth of their respective economies.

They also lauded the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for organizing the International Tourism Summit 2023, which they said would also help in further promoting tourism in Northern areas of the country, said a press release. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique congratulated President ICCI for successfully organizing the “First ICCI Tourism Summit Skardu 2023”.

He said that the initiative provided an opportunity to see the natural beauty of the northern regions, and it would have a positive impact on the tourism industry of Pakistan. There is a huge potential for tourism in the South Asia region, he said adding that all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh need joint measures to attract tourists from other regions of the world.

Regarding the summit, Tapas Adhikari, Nepal’s ambassador to Pakistan, said that Pakistan has a rich tourism heritage which can create tremendous economic opportunities. He said the initiatives to expand the beautiful tourist destinations of Pakistan for economic activities and promote tourism are commendable. President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked ambassadors for participating in the ICCI International Tourism Summit. He said that the ambassadors of Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia, Kenya, Nepal, Iran and other countries also attended the summit and reviewed business opportunities. He said that tourism is not only an industry that promotes economic growth and development but is a bridge to connect different cultures.