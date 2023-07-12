Bank of Punjab tops amongst commercial banking Industry in Mid-Sized Bank category

Bank of Punjab Tops amongst the entire Commercial Banking IndustryMid-Sized Bank Category on the Banking on Equality (BoE) Initiative by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the scorecard compiled for CY 2022.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP ) is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement as the number one bank with the highest score and green rating in on the BoEanking on Equality initiative ofby the State Bank of Pakistan ( SBP). This recognition encompasses all commercial banks, including large, mid-sized, and small-sized institutions, further reinforcing BOP’s commitment to promoting equality and diversity within the banking sector.

The SBP’s BoEanking on Equality programinitiative, developed by the State Bank of Pakistan, aims to assess and encourage banking institutions to foster a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and equality. Thisthrough a comprehensive scorecard evaluates participating banks performance based on various criteria, including workforce diversity, gender equality, accessibility, and inclusion initiatives. “We are immensely proud to secure polethe top position amongst all in the mid-sized category and also the commercial banks in Pakistan with the highest score and only green rating on the BoEanking on Equality initiative,” said Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to create an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated, and everyone has equal opportunities to grow and succeed.”

BOPThe Bank of Punjab has been steadfast in its efforts to promote equality within its workforce and broader community. The bank has implemented robust diversity and inclusion policies, ensuring equal opportunities for all employees and fostering an environment that respects and values differences. BOP has also prioritized accessibility by enhancing banking services to cater to the needs of all customers, including those with disabilities.

As part of its commitment to gender equality, BOPThe Bank of Punjab has actively promoted women’s participation at all levels of the organization. InitiativesPrograms, such as, mentorship programs, leadership development, and training opportunities have enabled women employees to excel and thrive in their careers.

BOP’s achievement on the BoE targetsinitiative underscores its dedication to upholding the highest standards of fairness and equality in the banking industry. The bank will continue to invest in schemesinitiatives that champion diversity, create an inclusive workplace, and support the communities it serves.