Turkish stocks open Tuesday on high note

Türkiye’s benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 6,371.22 points, up 1.61%, or 100.81 points, from the previous close. On Monday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index closed at an all-time high of 6,270.41 points, rising 1.35% with a daily trading volume of 106 billion Turkish liras ($4.08 billion). The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 26.1101 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.7700, while a British pound traded for 33.6760 liras. Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.98 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,942.05