England names unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test

LONDON: England have retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19-23, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. After losing the first two Tests, England bounced back with a three-wicket win at Headingley last week. England must win the fourth Test in Manchester to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth Test at the Oval in London. Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.