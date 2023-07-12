TaTaTu partners with Berlin’s TV Series Festival on short film contest #ShareYourShort

TaTaTu, the ground-breaking rewards-based social media app founded by Andrea Iervolino, and Berlin’s TV Series Festival, the prestigious TV event that celebrates the future of storytelling and TV culture, unveiled the #ShareYourShort contest on Tuesday.

The exciting initiative invites visionary filmmakers to submit their shorts on TaTaTu. Submitted shorts will be showcased on the platform throughout the festival and the selected films will screen at the event and automatically be considered for the esteemed TV Series Festival’s distinguished Best Short Film award.

Berlin’s TV Series Festival is an annual summer event where innovation meets entertainment. The festival features an international TV series competition with film screenings, sessions, music acts, immersive media and Web3 and AI courses, along with a variety of networking opportunities at its creative forum.

#ShareYourShort provides a unique opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work to a diverse and enthusiastic audience. The selected filmmakers will be invited to exhibit their full film at the festival, with complimentary access to the festival program. More info on #ShareYourShort can be found here.

In conjunction with the #ShareYourShort initiative, during the festival TaTaTu will be exclusively streaming two top television programs from Radiotelevisione Italiana, the major Italian state broadcaster and a Movistar+ original TV series.

TaTaTu founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino said, “Celebrating creativity and empowering storytellers has always been at the core of our mission at TaTaTu. With the #ShareYourShort contest and our exclusive showcase of premium television programs, we are taking a bold step forward in revolutionizing the entertainment industry. Together with Berlin’s TV Series Festival, we are providing a platform where filmmakers can thrive and connect with global audiences.”

TaTaTu users in Germany will also have exclusive access to watch multiple episodes from season three of Rai’s hit TV series “Mare Fuori,” internationally known as “The Sea Beyond.” Set in Naples, “The Sea Beyond” follows an organized crime stronghold where the inmates at the Juvenile Detention Centre are confronted with their own ability to love. Global TaTaTu members outside of Italy will be privy to three episodes from Rai’s animated TV series “Dragonero – Tales of Paladins,” which follows a dragon and his team of Paladins on epic adventures filled with magic and danger as they battle monstrous creatures threatening their world. Canneseries’ Best Short Form Series “The Left Handed Son” (“El hijo zurdo”) is the last program TaTaTu members can enjoy during Berlin’s TV Series Festival. “The Left Handed Son” is produced by Moviestar+ and stars María León. The psychological thriller follows the intense mother-son relationship between Lola and Lorenzo, who are both left-handed, and Lola’s strained relationships with her husband Rodrigo and eldest daughter Inés.

TaTaTu has ushered in a groundbreaking revolution in user engagement and content interaction by rewarding users with TTU coins. This visionary collaboration between TaTaTu and Berlin’s TV Series Festival further propels this trajectory of innovation, opening doors for a new generation of filmmakers to be discovered by a global audience. TaTaTu is the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform. Users receive TTU Coins for viewing content and social media interactions. They can post photos and videos and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, or shares a post or when users invite a friend.