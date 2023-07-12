Falling Remittances

Pakistan’s economy has suffered a significant blow as the inflow of workers’ remittances experienced a sharp decline of 14 per cent in the previous fiscal year; reaching a cumulative total of $27 billion by June 30, 2023. This decrease has had a detrimental effect on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which currently stand at a critical low of $4.4 billion. This devastating blow not only far surpasses the amount the PMLN-led coalition struggled to secure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but it also highlights the misguided policies of the government. Pakistan’s economy is now left reeling from the consequences of its ineptitude.

Throughout FY23, Pakistan was plagued by a toxic mix of political and economic uncertainties. The lack of a clear vision and inefficiency, have eroded trust in the country’s governance and institutions. Resultantly, non-residents have opted to send only essential amounts to their relatives in Pakistan. The overall climate of instability has undermined confidence in the Pakistani economy. Overseas Pakistanis, seeking stability and opportunities, have been driven away by the government’s inability to provide a conducive environment. The resulting decline in remittances is a testament to the disillusionment felt by those who once had hope for a brighter future.

One cannot overlook the government’s ill-advised policies aimed at controlling the exchange rate. By imposing an artificial cap on the dollar-rupee parity, they effectively created a breeding ground for a thriving black market, where remitters were enticed with significantly higher exchange rates. This shortsighted approach has backfired spectacularly. The lifting of the exchange rate cap, albeit under pressure from the IMF, was too little, too late. It is also worth noting that while Pakistan squandered its chances, the high-interest rates in the international market provided remitters with alternative opportunities, making it more attractive for them to seek better returns elsewhere. The lack of foresight and adaptability on the part of the government has cost the nation billions of dollars that could have been used to spur economic growth.

The consequences of this loss will reverberate throughout the country, impeding economic growth and development. To rectify the situation, urgent action is required to address the underlying issues. This includes cracking down on illegal markets, implementing market-based exchange rates, and creating a conducive environment for investment. Failure to do so will only deepen Pakistan’s economic woes. *