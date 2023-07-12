PPP wants assemblies dissolved on Aug 8

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday proposed to the federal government to dissolve the national and all the provincial assemblies on August 8. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal government and all the provincial assemblies would complete their five-year constitutional term next month. During an informal interaction with the journalists in Parliament House, Minister for Commerce and Investments Naveed Qamar said, “PPP has suggested the government to dissolve all assemblies on August 8.” Meanwhile, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar categorically stated that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly. Talking to journalists, the minister said that they were committed to hold free and fair general elections. “There are many minor flaws in the Election Act,” he said, adding that a parliamentary committee was reviews the proposal of Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development (Pildat) and different political parties.

He vowed to make public the recommendations of the parliamentary body. The statements came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the assemblies could be dissolved earlier than the scheduled date of August 13 to “facilitate” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “If the assemblies get dissolved on August 11 instead of 13, the ECP will get more time to hold elections,” he said while speaking to a private TV channel.