Masood Khan hails services of Pakistani-American doctors

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, has commended the contribution of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) towards the uplift of Pakistan’s health, education and economic sectors, with a clarion call for unity among Pakistani diaspora as their motherland fends off challenges.

He was addressing AAPNA’s annual convention — the 46th in the series which began in 1976– as it concluded in Dallas, Texas, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy released on Monday. Thousands of Pakistani doctors participated in the week-long convention, which organized a range of events, including showcasing Pakistani products and culture. “We have one persona, one identity, one flag, one anthem. We are one nation. There should be no fissures or divisions among the Pakistani community,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding that any differences must be bridged, not widened. “Have faith in Pakistan. We will rise, ride through all storms and emerge as a successful nation in the comity of nations,” he told the convention. He also urged them to cast aside their doubts, reject despondency and demonstrate unity in their ranks. Earlier, Dr. Arshad Rehan endorsed the Ambassador’s sentiments and said that APPNA stood united and there was no split. He said that this was evident from the groundswell of support for the organization and the record number of participants in all events.

Separately, according to the press release, talking to Pakistani-American physicians who met the Ambassador individually and in groups, Masood Khan assured them that they should continue to travel to Pakistan without any fear or apprehension, saying no lists being prepared to target them.

“Overseas Pakistanis are one of the most valuable assets of the country and you are free to visit your motherland without any hesitation,” he said. “Let us stay united and prove the detractors wrong with our unity,” the Ambassador said.

Talking about APPNA’s role and contributions, the Ambassador said that “APPNA is the bright face of Pakistan and is playing the role of a bridge builder between Pakistan and the United States.” “We are proud of your accomplishments and look forward to even greater contributions towards your new homeland- the USA- and your motherland – Pakistan,” he said. Masood Khan especially praised APPNA’s efforts in the disaster response and relief efforts, not only in Pakistan but also during the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. “You have gone global,” he said.

“The noble mission of APPNA has enabled the organization to transcend boundaries and reach out to people in distress. The cause of service to humanity has raised its profile,” he added. Masood Khan also especially commended APPNA’s contributions in health tech start-ups, telemedicine, online pharmacies, and the establishment of hospitals. He observed that APPNA’s contributions had not only advanced the healthcare sector but had also boosted the nation’s digital economy. Dr. Rehan spoke in detail about the organization’s social and disaster relief programmes. He said that APPNA’s goal was to involve the second and third generation of Pakistanis in the organization to ensure the continuation of its humanitarian work. Syed Javaid Anwar, a prominent Pakistani-American businessman and philanthropist from Texas, and Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator (designate) of the US Small Business Administration also addressed the banquet.