Shireen Mazari moves IHC for de-listing from ECL

Former minister Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to remove her name from the exit control list (ECL) and provincial national identification list (PNIL). The petitioner had made the Secretary Ministry of Interior and the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) respondents in his case. The petition stated that she had been serving as minister for human rights in the previous regime, adding that Article 15 of the constitution guaranteed basic human rights. She said that her name had been placed in ECL and PNIC illegally and prayed the court to order the delisting of her name. She also prayed to the court to seek a report from the ministry regarding any ban on her from travelling abroad. She requested the court to set aside the law pertaining to PNIL.