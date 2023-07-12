Punjab Police finalizes Muharram security plan for entire province

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has completed security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy for the peaceful holding of majalis and processions throughout the province during Muharram.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Muharram security plan for the entire province, including the provincial capital Lahore, has been finalized and the Punjab Police is using all its resources to conduct peaceful meetings and processions during Ashura Muharram.

The spokesperson further said that more than 109,565 officers and officials and 66,797 volunteers will perform duties for the security of 37,376 Majlis beig held across the province.

He added that 115180 officers and officials and 45565 volunteers will perform the security duties of 9351 processions organized across the province, while more than 10000 officers and officials will be deployed for the security of 364 processions of Ushra Muharram in Lahore.

CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police and other field formations will also perform their duties regarding Muharram security arrangements and provide full support to District Police in the security arrangements.

IG Punjab has directed the RPOs and DPOs to monitor the security arrangements themselves in view of the arrival of Muharram. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should be present in the field for security checking of A-category Processions and Majlis, while CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, metal detectors and other modern equipment and technology should be used for the security of sensitive processions.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the lady police officers should be appointed for the security and checking of women mourners, arrangements should be made under comprehensive strategy for the peaceful conduct of Muharram Processions and Majlis and to maintain smooth flow of traffic so that the routines of the people is maintained.

IG Punjab directed that control rooms should be activated for live monitoring of Muharram security arrangements in all the districts and officials posted on Muharram security should perform their duties on high alert in the spirit of service and jihad. Meanwhile, District Intelligence Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat to review the security arrangements and law & order on the occasion of Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, heads of intelligence agencies and others reviewed the departmental security arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram ul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, DPO Pakpattan briefed about the arrangements to be made while he also directed to use all resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He said that the security plan for Muharram had been completed by the police as more than 3000 police personnel would perform security duties.

The DPO said that more than 1400 police officers and officials including 1 DPO, 1 SP, 4 DSPs, 13 inspectors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram processions and gatherings across the district.

However, more than 1600 police officers and officials a SP, six DSPs, 19 inspectors, 67 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs, 132 head constables, 780 constables, 60 lady constables, 300 patrolling officials besides traffic police officers would perform duty on Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin, whereas more than 179 civil defense personnel would also be included, he maintained.

He said that besides Pakpattan police, additional police force was being called from Punjab constabulary and other districts for security so that fool-proof security arrangements could be made throughout the district.

The DPO Pakpattan said that those who spread any kind of mischief or hate would be dealt with iron hands and appealed to the citizens to maintain harmony and play their role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace and order.

All possible measures would be taken for the convenience of devotees during Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin, he asserted.

Later, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat along with RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed visited the route lorry Ada Pakpattan to Darbar Baba Fariduddin and checked the control room at Darbar Baba Farid. They issued instructions about the control room and also checked all the points of the route and took briefing about the points.