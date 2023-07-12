ANF seizes 3,400kg drugs

Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 3400.491 Kg Drugs worth US$ 86.324 Million internationally. Arrested 28 persons including 5 women and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 26 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 3248 Kg Opium, 2.569 Kg Heroin, 108.795 Kg Hashish, 762 Gram Cocaine, 40.291 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 50 Gram Weed and 24 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (50 x Tabs). ANF Balochistan recovered 3282 Kg Drugs in 5 operations while arrested 5 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3224 Kg Opium, 20 Kg Hashish and 38 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Punjab recovered 74.066 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested 9 persons including 4 women involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 24 Kg Opium, 0.131 Kg Heroin and 49.935 Kg Hashish. ANF KPK recovered 15.207 Kg Drugs in 3 operations. The seized drugs comprised 0.168 Kg Heroin, 14.500 Kg Hashish and 0.539 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Sindh recovered 15.97 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.27 Kg Heroine, 12 Kg Hashish and 1.700 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF North recovered 13.248 Kg drugs in 10 operations while arrested 10 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles.