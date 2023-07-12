Gender equality must for a prosperous Pakistan: UNFPA

Pakistan is among the eight countries to account for half of the projected global population growth by 2050 with the country’s population currently estimated at 240.5 million and is projected to reach a staggering 403 million by 2050, said UNFPA Pakistan Representative Dr. Luay Shabaneh.

According to a press statement issued here on World Population Day by UNFPA, he said the country, as home to almost 3 percent of the global population, holds a significant role in shaping the future and well-being of humanity. He said the rapid population growth in Pakistan poses multifaceted challenges and opportunities adding while it presents immense human capital potential, harnessing this potential requires concerted efforts in ensuring gender equality, women empowerment, and access to quality education and healthcare. Women and girls must be at the heart of all efforts.

He said that investing in women’s health and education, addressing gender disparities, and providing economic opportunities are critical steps toward paving a path for a sustainable and prosperous future. He advised that empowering women through employment opportunities can harness their potential, with a rise in their participation in the labour market adding that this can further increase the labour absorption needs that is requiring for a substantial rise in economic growth.

“It is essential to upscale maternal health and access to family planning which has been painfully slow, hindering our collective ability to create positive change. We also need to challenge societal norms, attitudes, and practices that perpetuate gender discrimination and inequality. By doing so, we can create an enabling environment where everyone, regardless of their gender, can thrive and contribute to the betterment of society,” Dr. Luay Shabaneh further emphasized. He pinpointed that by addressing these disparities and empowering women and girls, the country can unlock immense potential, foster inclusive societies, and work towards a brighter future.

“The time for action is now. Government, organizations, communities, and individuals must come together to reinforce their commitment towards achieving gender equality, as it is not only a fundamental human right but also a catalyst for sustainable development. Let us embrace the power of gender equality and strive to uplift the voices of women and girls, unlocking infinite possibilities for a brighter and more equitable world,” added Dr. Shabaneh. On this year’s World Population Day, the focus in the country must not be on the numbers but should turn to unleashing the power of gender equality, he said.

“Gender-based discrimination not only harms individuals directly affected but also undermines the progress and well-being of society as a whole. Women and girls continue to face numerous barriers and inequalities, limiting their opportunities and stifling their potential”, he maintained. World Population Day is celebrated each year on July 11 to raise awareness about global population issues and promote dialogue on the importance of reproductive health, gender equality, and sustainable development. UNFPA is committed to working with the government of Pakistan and other partners to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the country’s growing population.