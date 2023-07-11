Why doesn’t Aagha Ali follow anyone on Instagram?

Aagha Ali has recently unveiled an interesting reason for not following anyone on Instagram.

A video, featuring Aagha Ali, has made rounds on social media in which the Pakistani star has revealed the reason why he does not follow anyone on Instagram while everybody is massively following others over the social media to make themselves well-recognised then why Agha Ali not? Intrigued!

Pakistani showbiz star Aagha Ali has been spotted during a podcast session of a particular TV channel during which the host has inquired some interesting details regarding Aagha Ali’s social media routine. During the circulating interview, the host asked Aagha Ali if he has stalk anybody or a female showbiz actress on Instagram?

In response, Aagha Ali randomly said ‘Yes’ he stalked.

He said he has stalked almost entire actresses of Pakistan industry over the Instagram handle as he gets everyone’s official pages apparently on his Instagram platform.

During the detail discussion, Aagha Ali said that whenever he moves toward social media app, Instagram handle, the sudden account of Pakistani celebrities have begun to appear without any effort so in this way he gets chance to stalk others. Moving on, the host asked another question from Aagha during which he inquired about the reason behind Agha Ali empty following.

While responding, Aagha said: “Log Naraz Hojaty Hain jab bhi Mein Kisi ko follow Karta Hun.” (people turn angry whenever I follow someone.) What seriously?

Relax! read further: the celebrated Pakistani actor said that he did not follow anyone over the Instagram till yet because he feels it is completely impossible for him to follow his huge fan-base including showbiz buddies and on the social media so that’s why he decided not to follow on anyone on Instagram as it makes others quite upset.

Aagha Ali added some humour into his discussion while said: “I do not have following button on my Instagram.”

The host crack up and also added: “your Instagram following button has broken.”