Samiya Mumtaz give an appearance with her son in a morning show

Samiya Mumtaz is a highly acclaimed Pakistani actress recognized for her exceptional talent and versatility. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in August 1970. Throughout her career, she has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry in Pakistan, showcasing her remarkable acting skills in television dramas and films.

Samiya Mumtaz embarked on her acting journey in the late 1980s and early 1990s, earning recognition and critical acclaim for her roles in various television dramas. Some of her noteworthy performances include “Dile Nadaan,” “Zard Dopeher” and “Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan.” She is celebrated for her ability to portray complex and emotionally charged characters with depth and authenticity.

Apart from her television work, Samiya Mumtaz has also ventured into Pakistani cinema. Her film debut came in 2011 with “Tamanna,” for which she received the Lux Style Award for Best Actress. She has since appeared in films like “Moor” and “Azad.”

Samiya Mumtaz’s acting prowess has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards. Her ability to deliver nuanced performances on screen has solidified her status as one of the most respected and admired actresses in Pakistan.

Beyond her acting career, Samiya Mumtaz is known for her advocacy work for women’s rights and addressing social issues. She actively raises her voice to tackle societal challenges and promote positive change. Samiya Mumtaz’s talent, dedication and contributions to Pakistani television and cinema have left a lasting impact. She continues to be revered for her acting abilities and remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry.