Katrina pays tribute to assistant as he completes 20 years with her

Katrina Kaif paid a special tribute to her personal assistant Ashok Sharma, as he completes his 20 years with the actress. Katrina penned a heartfelt note for him, thanking him for taking care of her for the past two years and keeping a constant check on her.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress dropped a picture of her with her assistant and wrote: Mr. Ashok Sharma. The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs… to motivating pep talks… to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for or me changing my mind about what I actually want.”

“To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me tough time on set. We’ve been through all, his friendly face there every day, the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on my. Here’s to the next 20.”

The note immediately went viral on the internet and raised respect in the eyes of her beloved fans for paying this respectful tribute to her long-time assistant.

Besides the fans, Katrina Kaif’s fraternity friend and one of the most prominent names in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, was also impressed by the heartfelt tribute. She reacted to the post by writing, “Best” followed by a clapping hands emoticon. x