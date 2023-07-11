Teaser of ‘Jawan’ released

The official teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited film Jawan has finally been made public. The producers’ teaser, dubbed the prevue, would offer spectators a variety of tastes, including action, horror, fun and tension. In the Jawan teaser, Khan can be seen playing a variety of roles while costumed as a soldier, a bandaged assassin and a bald man. Along with him, the trailer also features the Tamil actors Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as an appearance by Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. The Pathaan actor tweeted the trailer of his much anticipated movie earlier today with the message, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah? Now available: #JawanPrevu.