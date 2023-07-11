Balochistan Awami Party choses ‘human eye’ as election symbol

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) decided to switch to a “human eye” as its election symbol on Tuesday, which was an unusual decision.

The choice was made following a party consultation meeting presided over by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Minister of State Ehsan Riki, Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi, Senior Minister Noor Muhammad Damar, and others were present.

Participants in the meeting held consultations on party-related issues and the upcoming elections.

In response to the choice, a delegation met with representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and asked for the new symbol to be used.

Previously, the party ran for office using a cow as its emblem.

The BAP was established to “focus on Balochistan’s issues” before the general election in July 2018.