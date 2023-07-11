Video: Cars swept away in raging flood in Himachal tourist hotspot

Swelled-up streams of murky brown water dragged several cars along with them in a Himachal Pradesh district, showing a video capturing the devastation seen across north India due to heavy rain and flooding.

The most recent incident occurred in Parwanoo, a popular tourist destination in the state’s Solan district.

People on balconies were seen shouting and filming the devastation on their cellphones as the cars bobbed around in the gushing water.

Heavy rain has turned streets into raging rivers, washing out bridges and rendering roads impassable, prompting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to urge residents to stay indoors.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is closed in several places due to landslides and flooding. Due to rock slides and falls, the Shimla-Kinnaur Road is also closed to vehicular traffic.

In some districts, flash floods washed away stretches of road and smashed bridges.

According to a government statement, the Chief Minister said an assessment of loss is underway, and it is estimated to be in the range of 3,000-4000 crore.

In the state, approximately 800 roads remain closed. According to transport department officials, bus services on 1,255 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) routes have been suspended, and 576 buses are stranded at various points along the route.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the intense spell of rains over Himachal Pradesh is likely to decrease from tomorrow.