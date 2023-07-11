Digital economy vital for sustainable development: minister

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday shed light on the importance of growing the digital economy, termed digital economy is vital to ensure sustainable development of the country. The minister made these remarks while speaking at the panel discussion titled: “Industrialization & Digital Era Connectivity,” organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) here. It is noted that the Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal is on a four-day official visit to China to attend a special commemorative 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held on July 11(tomorrow) to mark the 10- year celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. While highlighting the importance of “Industrialization & Digital Era Connectivity,” the planning minister said that industrialization and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth, and global connectivity. However, he emphasized the harmonization in digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums. Ahsan Iqbal said that digital connectivity has revolutionized communication and collaboration in industrial sectors.