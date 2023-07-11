Flood-like situation as India releases water into Pak rivers

Intense rainfall in Indian-Occupied Kashmir has led to India releasing a massive 233,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab River, Sutlej and Ravi River, exacerbating flood-like situation in Pakistan.

The water level in the Chenab River has begun to rise at Chiniot. The current flow of water is at 30,000 cusecs and is expected to exceed 10,000 cusecs in the next few hours.

In response to the situation, the district administration has placed all departments on high alert, and a flood control room has been established at the deputy commissioner’s office.

The surging river waters have wreaked havoc in the border area, particularly impacting the village of Jalala. Crops have been destroyed, and vast stretches of land have been submerged, causing significant losses.

As the deluge struck, many villagers engaged in rice cultivation found themselves stranded. Swiftly responding to the crisis, the local administration initiated a rescue operation, successfully evacuating around 300 individuals, mostly women and children, to safer locations. A collaborative rescue operation kick-started on Monday by the Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams in the province’s Tehsil Shakargarh after India released excessive water a day earlier, causing flash floods near the bordering village.

Through the rescue operation, the teams managed to save at least 223 residents of the area – mostly women and children – stranded in the midst of rising water levels in the River Ravi.