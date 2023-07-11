Man wanted over Channel drowning of 27 extradited to France: UK police

A man arrested in connection with the 2021 drowning deaths of at least 27 people as they tried to cross the Channel in a dinghy has been extradited to France to face trial, UK police said Monday.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, is alleged to be a “significant member of the organised crime group who conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat”, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

NCA investigators have been working with the French authorities to track down those responsible for the tragedy. It was the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia attempting to reach England from France. The flimsy vessel sank on November 24, 2021 after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four remain missing. Among the 27 — aged seven to 47 — were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

Police arrested the suspect three days after the disaster and launched extradition proceedings. Charges in France, where he will face trial, include the French equivalent of manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration. The UK has seen record numbers of migrants making the perilous cross-Channel journey to reach its shores. More than 12,700 have made the crossing this year so far, according to the latest government figures.