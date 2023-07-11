Daily Times

Dutch PM Rutte says to quit politics after elections

AFP

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government, in a shock announcement ending the career of the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader. Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, announced the fall of the four-party coalition on Friday due to a row over limits on numbers of asylum seekers. “Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suited to be the new head of the list for the VVD (his centre-right party). When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics,” Rutte told parliament. Rutte has said he is staying on in a caretaker capacity until elections, which will not be until mid-November at the earliest. But he faces a vote in parliament later Monday that will try to topple him as caretaker premier. Two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party of anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders have filed a motion of no-confidence in Rutte. To succeed, the vote needs the support of at least one of the four parties in Rutte’s coalition that fell on Friday, Dutch media said.

