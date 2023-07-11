Water in Mangla dam gets close to its maximum level

The water level in the country’s second-largest reservoir Mangla dam is rising rapidly but at a stipulated normal pace, official sources said on Monday.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1195.85 feet, with live storage of 4.079 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Monday, according to authoritative official sources.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were reported as 56900 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Monday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Monday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 153400 cusecs and Outflows 164200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 56100 cusecs and Outflows 56100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 204000 cusecs and Outflow 204000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 56900 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 184400 cusecs and Outflows 168300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 216800 cusecs and Outflows 209300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 239400 cusecs and Outflows 225000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 226100 cusecs and Outflows 201100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 188600 cusecs and Outflows 150200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 144700 cusecs and Outflows 90000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 65200 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 33100 cusecs and Outflow 19700 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1517.21 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.014 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1195.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Monday 4.079 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m of Monday.