One dead in US small plane crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured on Saturday night in a plane crash at San Rafael Airport in the western U.S. state of California, officials said on Sunday.

Responding to the crash, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the pilot is in critical condition, while his passenger has died.

Responders found a plane that had crashed into a nearby marsh when approaching the airport runway. Its tail fin had struck power lines, which were wrapped around the plane. According to flight information, the two were the only people aboard the aircraft, which departed from Minden in the western U.S. state of Nevada.