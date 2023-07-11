SACM for expediting welfare activities in merged districts

Special Assistant to KP CM on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum has strictly instructed the concerned officers of the Directorate of Social Welfare for the merged districts to speed up the welfare activities in the newly merged tribal districts (NMDs) to serve the deserving in the true sense.

She issued this directive while presiding over the emergency meeting of the Directorate of Social Welfare. The officers of the Directorate participated in the meeting. The special assistant has also sought an explanation from the District Social Welfare Officer, Khyber for the distribution of wheelchairs and sewing machines amongst influential and allegations of corruption in this regard.

She said that the performance of the social welfare directorate in the merged districts is not satisfactory as compared to settled districts and sought a three-year performance report of the Directorate of merged districts and Frontier Regions. She directed for bringing improvement in the performance of the Directorate of Social Welfare in Merged Districts and Frontier Regions.

She further said that the Social Welfare Department has been established to serve economically weak, needy, widows, and disabled people in the society and directed all the officers to perform their duties efficiently.