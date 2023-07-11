‘Muhafiz’ a short film screened at Al Hamra Hall

The opening ceremony of the short film “Muhafiz” made jointly by Punjab Police and university students was held at Al Hamra Hall in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a speech and issued important instructions to the force. Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the creative effort of the university students in “Muhafiz” and said that the day and night of the police force has been depicted in a commendable manner by the university students in the form of a short film. Addressing the force, Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the effect of the change in police offices and career growth should also be seen in the performance and attitudes of the force.

IG Punjab said that the police force of two lakhs must do one thing every day which will benefit the common man, because the alternative of all the promotion and welfare measures is the delivery of justice to the common citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that motivation, determination, courage, honor and respect should be returned to the people in the form of excellent performance.

During his speech, IG Punjab said that steps are being taken for the promotions of the force and 7000 more will be promoted.

The driving license production rate has been increased by 750%, helmet ban will be ensured in every way.

Dr. Usman Anwar also said that the income received from the management is being utilized for the welfare of the force. In the ceremony held at Al Hamra Hall No.1, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan said that no one can depict human lives better than literature and art and this short film is a reflection of the fact that the police force serving. When any officer or official gets the call for duty, then all the responsibilities of personal life become secondary.

Additional IG Operations Shahzads Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, CTO Lahore Mustansar Firoz, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Javed Malhi and other officers, retired senior Police officers, senior journalist Majeeb ur Rahman Shami, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, Salman Ghani, Mansoor Azam Qazi, well-known tik-toker Jannat Mirza were also present in the ceremony.

The short film “Muhafiz” was also screened at the event. A 28-minute short film “Muhafiz” made in collaboration between university students and Punjab Police is based on the day and night of police jawans.

The film “Mahafiz” depicts the professional and personal life of a dutiful police officer and highlights the various challenges, ups and downs in the police career and the determination and morale of the force. Speaking at the event, student Khadim Hussain said that he completed his internship at the Central Police Office, during which he got the opportunity to see the working of police employees- long duty hours and other professional matters closely and the actual criticism of the police.

It was decided to make a short film to bring out the facts. Khadim Hussain further said that he was deeply grateful for the support of the Punjab Police during the meeting of the film and the purpose of making this film was to expose those aspects of the lives of the police force to the public. There are things to offer that go unnoticed under normal circumstances.