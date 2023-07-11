People need awareness to opt for legal immigration consulting: Sharjeela

The Greece boat tragedy has left a question mark on the illegal immigration services provided in Pakistan. I feel very emotional sharing my thoughts on the recent Greece boat tragedy in which many Pakistanis lost their precious lives. It is heartbreaking to know that people left Pakistan for the other country in search of a better life and paid significant amounts to board that ship of death. As an immigration professional, this brings me to remind our people on the importance of legal migration. I truly believe that people need awareness and education to avoid choosing the most dangerous options in search of a better living. There are many options for legal migration around the world; even seeking asylum must be done and can be done the right way without putting your life or that of your family at risk. In the face of this disaster, I urge Pakistanis interested in immigrating, settling, working, or studying abroad to use appropriate means and processes. Immigration fraud is very common nowadays so I highly encourage people to consult government-certified professionals only and not just anyone promising false dreams. No migration is worth the cost of a human life.