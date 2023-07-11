PAEC chairman inaugurates ‘scientific spring’

The 48th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs was inaugurated at National Center for Physics (NCP) Quaid-e-Azam University on Monday.

The INSC was inaugurated by the Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Raja Ali Raza Anwar. In the 48th International Nathiagali Summer College, a distinguished group of 30 experts from developed countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Canada, France, Germany, Holland, Australia, Spain, Türkiye, Romania, and Chile has been invited to deliver lectures on crucial topics throughout the two-week event.

Out of a pool of over 1,200 applicants, approximately 250 researchers from universities and research organizations across Pakistan have been carefully selected to participate in the College. This diverse gathering promises to facilitate meaningful exchanges and foster valuable connections among the participants, enriching the scientific community in Pakistan. The scientific activities of the International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) are designed to encompass a wide range of topics at the forefront of knowledge in Physics and related disciplines.

Each year, the College focuses on three to five subjects that are of current interest, emphasizing their applications and their relevance to the specific needs of developing countries. In the 48th college, the topics being covered include ‘Advances in Plasma Physics and Allied Technologies’, Semiconductor Materials and Devices, Quantum Optics and Devices, Advances in Pulsed Power Technology and its application and New Trends in High Energy Physics.

In his inaugural speech, Chairman PAEC, Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar underscored the significance of science and technology in the current era of rapidly expanding frontiers of knowledge. He emphasized that for a nation to achieve genuine progress and prosperity, it must prioritize the acquisition and effective utilization of scientific advancements. Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted that the assimilation and intelligent application of technology serve as the driving force behind a modern economy. To commemorate the 75 years of science and technology in Pakistan since its independence, a series of special seminars were also arranged highlighting the development of four key technologies. Eminent scientists of the country elaborated the development of these technologies to reflect on the progress made and show case the achievements over the years.